Linq is Frozen Gelato x THE CREATURE.



Huge buds just dripping with icy trichomes on larger plants that finish in 65 days is the norm for this cross. We have noted aromas of Vanilla Icing to Peppermint Chewing Gum and even light Sweet Honeydew and due to the Platinum in the lineage we expect to see some mold resistance which can be very useful when growing in high humidity environments.