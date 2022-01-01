About this product
Loch Ness is Under Cover Butter #7 x THE CREATURE
Expect large dense heavy buds rich in trichomes with aromas ranging from Peanut Butter and Jelly to Papaya Jam and Nutty Earthy tones. Phenos observed in testing showed strong branching and finished in 63-70 days.
Beleaf Cannabis
BeLeaf leads the cultivating industry for cannabis in the state of Oklahoma. Consulting local grows on how to produce the highest quality genetics for their business.