Odo is just absolutely stunning!!! Ice Queen for sure and just an absolute Trichopath!!! She has amazing node spacing and trichomes to spare. With terps ranging from Orange Creamsicle to Gassy Tropical fruits this is one of my favorites and I cannot wait to see what everyone finds in these pacs!!! This baby has unbeleafable bag appeal and should wash very well, although I have not had a chance to wash her alone yet.
Beleaf Cannabis
BeLeaf leads the cultivating industry for cannabis in the state of Oklahoma. Consulting local grows on how to produce the highest quality genetics for their business.