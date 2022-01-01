Raizan Bran is Daily Grape #9 x THE CREATURE



And comes with the Ice and terps like all of these CREATURE offspring. We are getting terps of Creamy Grape Lifesavers Hard Candy and Creamy Berry Smoothie and some phens are leaning more gassy with tons of Tropical and Grapey/Dark berry fruits. The Ice on these phenos is just insane and I am so excited to see what is found in these packs!!!

