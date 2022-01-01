About this product
Raizan Bran is Daily Grape #9 x THE CREATURE
And comes with the Ice and terps like all of these CREATURE offspring. We are getting terps of Creamy Grape Lifesavers Hard Candy and Creamy Berry Smoothie and some phens are leaning more gassy with tons of Tropical and Grapey/Dark berry fruits. The Ice on these phenos is just insane and I am so excited to see what is found in these packs!!!
Beleaf Cannabis
Beleaf Cannabis
BeLeaf leads the cultivating industry for cannabis in the state of Oklahoma. Consulting local grows on how to produce the highest quality genetics for their business.