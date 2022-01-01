About this product
Species 8472, This is our Pheno “84” which is (Acapulco Gold x Hawaiian Rhino Haze x Deep Line Alchemy #10) x THE CREATURE.
I decided to use 84 in this cross as she was the biggest plants with the biggest buds by far in a 2000 seed pheno hunt!!! She was an absolute BEAST!!! So I was hoping to find a marriage between the quality of THE CREATURE and the size of 84 which I was overjoyed to see come to fruition!!! This cross is a massive producer of fat dense buds just laced up with trichomes that wreak of gassy limes and tropical floral tones of ratting mangos and papaya.
Beleaf Cannabis
BeLeaf leads the cultivating industry for cannabis in the state of Oklahoma. Consulting local grows on how to produce the highest quality genetics for their business.