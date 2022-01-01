Species 8472, This is our Pheno “84” which is (Acapulco Gold x Hawaiian Rhino Haze x Deep Line Alchemy #10) x THE CREATURE.



I decided to use 84 in this cross as she was the biggest plants with the biggest buds by far in a 2000 seed pheno hunt!!! She was an absolute BEAST!!! So I was hoping to find a marriage between the quality of THE CREATURE and the size of 84 which I was overjoyed to see come to fruition!!! This cross is a massive producer of fat dense buds just laced up with trichomes that wreak of gassy limes and tropical floral tones of ratting mangos and papaya.