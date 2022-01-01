THE CREATURE S1 is THE CREATURE x THE CREATURE



And the number of amazing phenos within this S1 is truly outstanding. Most phenos are monster size plants and buds with that signatire CREATURE tropical fruit, nectarine, peach and nail salon terp profile with the genetic foxtailing that we love her for. This one is a hash makers dream with rates of 5% being seen in many phenos. For being a plant that has intersex traits she was very solid in testing and showed less than 4% herm rate but please buyer be aware that the mom does herm. All crosses were tested by BeLeaf and the testing crew and the 3 strains that were found to have herms are not being released. Price discounted and number of seeds increased to balance value on these CREATURE S1s.