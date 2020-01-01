Bergman Law Group - The Hemp Counsel
Business legal services for California cannabis businesses
About Bergman Law Group - The Hemp Counsel
We provide a wide array of legal services for cannabis businesses looking to operate in the state of California including entity strategy and formations; contracts for all aspects of your business, investors, and real estate transactions; regulatory compliance and license applications; litigation services and more. We also pride ourselves on being trusted advisers - if we cannot personally assist your business, we will provide assistance for locating professionals who can.