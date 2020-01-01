 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Bergman Law Group - The Hemp Counsel
Bergman Law Group - The Hemp Counsel Cover Photo

Bergman Law Group - The Hemp Counsel

Business legal services for California cannabis businesses

Bergman Law Group - The Hemp Counsel featured photo 1

About Bergman Law Group - The Hemp Counsel

We provide a wide array of legal services for cannabis businesses looking to operate in the state of California including entity strategy and formations; contracts for all aspects of your business, investors, and real estate transactions; regulatory compliance and license applications; litigation services and more. We also pride ourselves on being trusted advisers - if we cannot personally assist your business, we will provide assistance for locating professionals who can.