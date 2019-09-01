About this product
Try a bit of everything with our new Energized & Creative Collection! This is a great way to sample a variety of our premium offerings at a great value. Each order serves up a flight of three, individually packaged, 3.5g hemp flowers. There is a huge difference in the quality of hemp grown for extraction or industrial products and hemp grown specifically for the CBD flower. From the cultivation, to the slow-dry process, to the 60-day cure, Berkshire CBD's premium hemp flower is a true standout in both it's quality and integrity. The Connoisseur's menu is a perfect choice for those looking to dive in and explore a premier showcase of the very best in hemp flower. A great option for both those new to CBD flower, and the seasoned connoisseur alike! The current line up in this package includes Elektra, Lifter, and White CBG.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
Cannaflower
The company that started as Berkshire CBD three years ago has evolved into Cannaflower. While, the roots of our company culture remain steeped in cultivating premium artisan flower and providing an excellent customer experience to everyone we serve, our new namesake allows us to represent the full spectrum of the very best low-THC cannabis flower products.
The signature style and craftsmanship transform ordinary moments into extraordinary ones, so that every day feels like a special occasion.
Through Cannaflower cultivation and artisan trimming, we deliver products that shine with the highest standards in modern CBD luxury. Our excellence in farming, product design, packaging is currently celebrated throughout the United States.
Experience Cannaflower through our selection of ultra-premium, cannabinoid-rich flower products. Our menu is celebrated for its quality, style, and convenience. Enjoy the luxury of tailored Sungrown Flower, Indoor Flower, Cannaflower pre-rolls, and oils.
Cannaflower collectively represents over 100 years of combined commitment and experience in cultivating hemp flower. Today, more than 300 stores serve customers throughout the United States with our Cannaflower products.
