About this product
Bred for the sky-high CBD and grown outdoors using organic practices in the rich Vermont soil, this batch of Lifter CBD hemp flower really lives up to its name. With resonant notes of spiced earth and citrus, the enlivened calm that Lifter delivers makes it the perfect choice for all day enjoyment. Dense smokable hemp buds, perfect for the next time you need a little lift.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
Cannaflower
The company that started as Berkshire CBD three years ago has evolved into Cannaflower. While, the roots of our company culture remain steeped in cultivating premium artisan flower and providing an excellent customer experience to everyone we serve, our new namesake allows us to represent the full spectrum of the very best low-THC cannabis flower products.
The signature style and craftsmanship transform ordinary moments into extraordinary ones, so that every day feels like a special occasion.
Through Cannaflower cultivation and artisan trimming, we deliver products that shine with the highest standards in modern CBD luxury. Our excellence in farming, product design, packaging is currently celebrated throughout the United States.
Experience Cannaflower through our selection of ultra-premium, cannabinoid-rich flower products. Our menu is celebrated for its quality, style, and convenience. Enjoy the luxury of tailored Sungrown Flower, Indoor Flower, Cannaflower pre-rolls, and oils.
Cannaflower collectively represents over 100 years of combined commitment and experience in cultivating hemp flower. Today, more than 300 stores serve customers throughout the United States with our Cannaflower products.
