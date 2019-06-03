About this product
Like the name implies, Sour Space Candy is more than just your average indulgence. With notes of lemon, cheese, and sour diesel this CBD rich hemp flower speaks to the more refined palate. With a reputation for delivering a clear and uplifted calm, these dense hemp buds are a great choice for those looking to elevate the mood while keeping the feet on solid ground. Perfect for the smokable hemp bud enthusiast.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
Cannaflower
The company that started as Berkshire CBD three years ago has evolved into Cannaflower. While, the roots of our company culture remain steeped in cultivating premium artisan flower and providing an excellent customer experience to everyone we serve, our new namesake allows us to represent the full spectrum of the very best low-THC cannabis flower products.
The signature style and craftsmanship transform ordinary moments into extraordinary ones, so that every day feels like a special occasion.
Through Cannaflower cultivation and artisan trimming, we deliver products that shine with the highest standards in modern CBD luxury. Our excellence in farming, product design, packaging is currently celebrated throughout the United States.
Experience Cannaflower through our selection of ultra-premium, cannabinoid-rich flower products. Our menu is celebrated for its quality, style, and convenience. Enjoy the luxury of tailored Sungrown Flower, Indoor Flower, Cannaflower pre-rolls, and oils.
Cannaflower collectively represents over 100 years of combined commitment and experience in cultivating hemp flower. Today, more than 300 stores serve customers throughout the United States with our Cannaflower products.
