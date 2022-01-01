About this product
This natural paring of CBG & ginger is a match made in gut heaven!
Ginger is a cornerstone in eastern medicine for promoting gut health & supporting the immune system. Clinical research shows ginger can be a powerful “panacea” for menstrual discomfort! These chewable tablets pack the natural super powers of ginger combined with 2 mg THC, 10 mg CBD, and 5 mg CBG into the perfect fast-acting, go-to nerve tonic and gut gladiator! Each tin contains 40 tablets with a total cannabinoid content of 680 mg per tin.
Go Ginger Go!
About this brand
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.