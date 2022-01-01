This natural paring of CBG & ginger is a match made in gut heaven!

Ginger is a cornerstone in eastern medicine for promoting gut health & supporting the immune system. Clinical research shows ginger can be a powerful “panacea” for menstrual discomfort! These chewable tablets pack the natural super powers of ginger combined with 2 mg THC, 10 mg CBD, and 5 mg CBG into the perfect fast-acting, go-to nerve tonic and gut gladiator! Each tin contains 40 tablets with a total cannabinoid content of 680 mg per tin.

Go Ginger Go!