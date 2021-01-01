About this product
This warm, delicious, gooey double fudge brownie with 10 mg THC is just 60 seconds away without having to engage your inner Betty Crocker! Just pour the mixture into a mug, mix in 2 tbsp of water, and microwave for 60 seconds. Top with vanilla ice cream or fresh berries for the ultimate chocolatey self-care experience.
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.