About this product
Try incorporating CBC to help support your Happy Healthy Lifestyle!
Fortified with Matcha green tea, which is a natural source of caffeine and packed with antioxidants. These tabs promote an optimal “calm state of alertness,” thanks to the naturally occurring amino acid L-theanine which is found in green tea, and known for calming anxiety and stress. These fast-acting Matcha Mint Cannabits also contain 2 mg THC,10 mg CBD and 5 mg CBC. Perfect for waking up to a bright new day! Each tin contains 40 tablets with a total cannabinoid content of 680 mg per tin.
Happy Cannabits are the perfect morning boost to start you day off right!
Fortified with Matcha green tea, which is a natural source of caffeine and packed with antioxidants. These tabs promote an optimal “calm state of alertness,” thanks to the naturally occurring amino acid L-theanine which is found in green tea, and known for calming anxiety and stress. These fast-acting Matcha Mint Cannabits also contain 2 mg THC,10 mg CBD and 5 mg CBC. Perfect for waking up to a bright new day! Each tin contains 40 tablets with a total cannabinoid content of 680 mg per tin.
Happy Cannabits are the perfect morning boost to start you day off right!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.