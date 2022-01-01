Try incorporating CBC to help support your Happy Healthy Lifestyle!

Fortified with Matcha green tea, which is a natural source of caffeine and packed with antioxidants. These tabs promote an optimal “calm state of alertness,” thanks to the naturally occurring amino acid L-theanine which is found in green tea, and known for calming anxiety and stress. These fast-acting Matcha Mint Cannabits also contain 2 mg THC,10 mg CBD and 5 mg CBC. Perfect for waking up to a bright new day! Each tin contains 40 tablets with a total cannabinoid content of 680 mg per tin.

Happy Cannabits are the perfect morning boost to start you day off right!