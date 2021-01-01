About this product

Just like traditional Love Potion by Betty, this custom blended spectrum of cannabis infused coconut oil* is specially designed to increase libido, intensify sensation and get things going, but with a surprise bonus of warm vanilla flavoring to tantalize even more senses. Best applied topically, before, during and after intimate encounters. Each bottle contains 100 mg THC to increase circulation, 50 mg CBN to promote relaxation, 50 mg CBG & 200 mg CBD collaborating to soothe your mind, body and spirit….