About this product
This microwave minute-pancake gives a whole new meaning to wake and bake! With 10 mg of THC, this fast flapjack cooks to order in just 60 seconds. Breakfast is served, any time of day.
About this brand
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.