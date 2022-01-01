About this product
Great go-to for everything life throws your way!
These tangy treats give a little extra pow to your pucker! Each tablet contains 1mg THC & 30 mg CBD – the perfect daily micro-dose ratio! A delightfully fun way to boost your Vitamin C for immune support! Each tin contains 40 tablets and a total cannabinoid content of 1240 mg per tin.
The perfect way to get all your daily C’s!
These tangy treats give a little extra pow to your pucker! Each tablet contains 1mg THC & 30 mg CBD – the perfect daily micro-dose ratio! A delightfully fun way to boost your Vitamin C for immune support! Each tin contains 40 tablets and a total cannabinoid content of 1240 mg per tin.
The perfect way to get all your daily C’s!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.