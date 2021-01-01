About this product
For brownie fans looking for a lower dose of THC, your treat awaits! This 5 mg THC, 5 mg CBD concoction combines our chocolate brownie with melty salted caramel bits, a blend that will gratify the most discriminating sweet tooth. Just pour the mixture into a mug, mix with 2 tbsp of water, and microwave for 60 seconds. The perfect salty-sweet treat!
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.