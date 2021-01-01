About this product

Bifarm’s smart grow systems utilize computers to monitor and control lights, temperature, nutrients, and other elements to form the optimal environments for specific plants at specific stages. This minimizes the risk of mismanagement, and reduces labor costs. The saved control settings can be used again later, shared with friends, or duplicated for use across multiple grow systems.



The AeroXPS system is comprised of one control unit and multiple grow units. The control unit is responsible for sensor information collection, activity automation, data communication, and nutrient management. The grow units provide housing for plant roots and nutrient delivery. The system works together via the Bifarm Grow mobile application. Here, users can access live environment information, camera view, and grow journals.



