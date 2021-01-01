About this product
• 722 plant cloning sites
• High-pressure aeroponics
• Seedling lights included
• GrowOS Pro software included
• Automated climate control support
• Fast root growth in as few as 2 days
The Bifarm Clone Station is your solution for mass propagation. Whether you are cloning for sale or to grow, the Bifarm Clone Station was designed to maximize your growing area. This 32 sqft. Clone Station features 722 clone spots and the same reliable aeroponic Bifarm technology as our Raised Bed system. It is fitted with an aluminum frame and comes with inbuilt lights for seedlings.
For more information or custom solutions for your needs reach us at https://bifarm.com/pages/bifarm-assessment-form.
• High-pressure aeroponics
• Seedling lights included
• GrowOS Pro software included
• Automated climate control support
• Fast root growth in as few as 2 days
The Bifarm Clone Station is your solution for mass propagation. Whether you are cloning for sale or to grow, the Bifarm Clone Station was designed to maximize your growing area. This 32 sqft. Clone Station features 722 clone spots and the same reliable aeroponic Bifarm technology as our Raised Bed system. It is fitted with an aluminum frame and comes with inbuilt lights for seedlings.
For more information or custom solutions for your needs reach us at https://bifarm.com/pages/bifarm-assessment-form.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BIFΛRM
Bifarm is an AgTech startup and a provider of soilless solutions that maximize harvest quality and yields. Our focus is precision aeroponics with automated control. Our solutions provide higher yields, better quality, quicker grow cycles, consistent results along with lower operating costs. We work with growers on customized FutureFarm solutions. Contact us at https://bifarm.com/pages/bifarm-assessment-form for details.