• 722 plant cloning sites

• High-pressure aeroponics

• Seedling lights included

• GrowOS Pro software included

• Automated climate control support

• Fast root growth in as few as 2 days



The Bifarm Clone Station is your solution for mass propagation. Whether you are cloning for sale or to grow, the Bifarm Clone Station was designed to maximize your growing area. This 32 sqft. Clone Station features 722 clone spots and the same reliable aeroponic Bifarm technology as our Raised Bed system. It is fitted with an aluminum frame and comes with inbuilt lights for seedlings.



For more information or custom solutions for your needs reach us at https://bifarm.com/pages/bifarm-assessment-form.