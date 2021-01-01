About this product
Bifarm aeroponics is a solution to produce higher yields, better quality, and more grow cycles, and suitable for large-scale operations. The consistency resulted from precision control helps businesses build brand identity and operate smoothly. The automated solution reduces labor costs and prevents losses caused by negligence and human mistakes. It includes Bifarm Precision Controller unit, nutrient Temperature Control, external Chilling Booster, pH & EC sensors, Climate Temperature & Humidity sensor.
For more information or custom solutions for your needs reach us at https://bifarm.com/pages/bifarm-assessment-form.
For more information or custom solutions for your needs reach us at https://bifarm.com/pages/bifarm-assessment-form.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BIFΛRM
Bifarm is an AgTech startup and a provider of soilless solutions that maximize harvest quality and yields. Our focus is precision aeroponics with automated control. Our solutions provide higher yields, better quality, quicker grow cycles, consistent results along with lower operating costs. We work with growers on customized FutureFarm solutions. Contact us at https://bifarm.com/pages/bifarm-assessment-form for details.