  3. Big Pete's
Big Pete's

Cookies That Treat You Right

Big Pete himself! Perfecting our recipes for over 30 years!
Fusion of three greats: Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, and Chocolate Chip. Inspired by our hometown!
The Cinnamon & Sugar is a buttery delight. Available in 10mg singles, 60mg 6packs & 100mg 10packs!
Baked fresh daily in beautiful Santa Cruz, California!
All our cookies are made with REAL cannabis butter.
About Big Pete's

Santa Cruz is where it all began. As a young man growing cannabis and baking cookies, Big Pete devoted himself to creating consistent, wonderful edibles that harness the healing power of cannabis-infused butter. After 6 years surfing and enjoying the good vibes in Hawaii,Pete returned to Santa Cruz to start his business in 2009, focused on helping people with medical cannabis. As the legalization movement swept through the West, Big Pete realized he couldn’t handle everything on his own, so his son Pete Jr.and daughter Katie learned how to navigate the uncharted waters of a newly legal, quickly evolving industry. Big Pete’s Treats have entered contests and won awards, earning shelf space in over 100 California dispensaries. Most importantly, positive testimonials from patients affirm that Big Pete’s Treats have helped people in countless ways.

United States, California