About this product

500ml of Organic fertilizer generated from 100% fish waste! Guaranteed to make your buds grow way bigger. Naturally rich in potassium and nitrate.



Grow successfully at home just like the commercial guys except you know exactly what you put in the soil.



The liquid formula is incredibly easy to dose. Just dilute 10ml or two teaspoons in a liter of water and feed you plant. That’s it. No mess, no fuss, all natural all organic. You can even use it on your other garden plants!



BigBudJuice will have the following effect on your plants:



Deep green leaves

Large dense buds

Accelerated growth

Overall healthier disease resistant plant

Increased potency’s

Larger number of flowers

Zero harmful additives

Increased yields

Results in just 48 hours!

Great for hydroponic growing as well



Recommended dosage:



10ml / 1 liter of water once a week and higher as the plant begins to flower.



Visit the “Fertilizer Instructions” page for more details