Our Beast Mode Blend gummies uses our customer favorite Beast Mode Blend and infuses it in gummy form. We used 30mg of our Beast Mode blend formula that combines premium THC-B, THC-H and HHC-P distillate with Delta 8, HHC and more to give a superior and powerful full body experience. Unleash the Beast.



Binoid Beast Mode Blend gummies come in juicy orange flavor, are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience. Be very careful with dosing.



Premium Live Resin THC-B, THC-H and HHC-P Distillate

Powerful Entourage Effect

Hemp-derived

Be careful with dosing

THC-P | THC-H | HHC-P | THC-B | Delta 8 | HHC | CBD | CBN | CBG