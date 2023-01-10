Introducing the first real Delta 11 THC / 11 HXY THC Disposable that combines both amazing compounds into a blend with premium terpenes and powerful 2 gram device.



Flavors include Cherry Bonkers (Hybrid) and This Slapz (Hybrid). This sleek design is easy to use and provides a smooth draw.



These Delta 11 disposables are taking the world by storm. Be very careful with dosing.



2 Grams

Be careful with dosing

The First Delta 11/ 11 HXY Disposable

Designed to be fun and easy to use