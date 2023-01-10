About this product
Introducing the first real Delta 11 THC / 11 HXY THC Disposable that combines both amazing compounds into a blend with premium terpenes and powerful 2 gram device.
Flavors include Cherry Bonkers (Hybrid) and This Slapz (Hybrid). This sleek design is easy to use and provides a smooth draw.
These Delta 11 disposables are taking the world by storm. Be very careful with dosing.
2 Grams
Be careful with dosing
The First Delta 11/ 11 HXY Disposable
Designed to be fun and easy to use
Flavors include Cherry Bonkers (Hybrid) and This Slapz (Hybrid). This sleek design is easy to use and provides a smooth draw.
These Delta 11 disposables are taking the world by storm. Be very careful with dosing.
2 Grams
Be careful with dosing
The First Delta 11/ 11 HXY Disposable
Designed to be fun and easy to use
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H THC-B, HHC-P, THC-X, Delta 9o and more!