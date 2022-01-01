Our Delta 8 THC Softgel Capsules 750mg are vegan, and deliver a potent dose of 25mg of Delta 8 per capsule. These premium capsules are best for quick and easy Delta 8 dosing.



Delta 8 THC capsules may give a happy, uplifting and motivating feeling with a calming body sensation.



Binoid is one of the top Delta 8 THC brands, and these capsules pack a punch. Get the relaxing feeling you want with these amazing Delta 8 capsules.



25mg Delta 8 Per Capsule: 30 Capsules



750mg Delta 8 THC total



100% Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Made In The USA