Our Delta 8 THC rechargeable disposable vape Gelato is perfect for getting mellow and collected. This delta 8 vape uses our premium delta 8, paired with gelato terpenes.



Gelato is a hybrid strain, and is one of our top sellers for day use, with its great flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel calm, happy, and motivated. Delta 8 is best used for relaxing without the negative side effects.