The Binoid Delta 8 THC tincture comes in 3 strengths - 1000mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg options. Our Delta 8 THC tinctures contain Delta 8, other cannabinoids, and terpenes for maximum effectiveness. Uses MCT as the carrier oil.



The terpenes give this product a plant taste, so be aware of that. NOTE: THIS PRODUCT IS NOT FOR USE IN A VAPE!



Our Delta 8 Tinctures are a great way of taking Delta 8. Binoid is revolutionizing THC.