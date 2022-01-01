Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge Blue Dream is perfect for relaxing and resting after a long day. This delta 8 vape uses our premium delta 8, paired with blue dream terpenes.



Blue Dream is a hybrid strain, and is one of our top sellers for sleep, with its great flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel calm, happy, and motivated. Delta 8 is best used for relaxing without the negative side effects.