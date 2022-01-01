Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge Mango Kush is perfect for making your day better and more peaceful. This delta 8 vape uses our premium delta 8, paired with mango kush terpenes.



Mango Kush is a Indica-dominant strain, and is one of our top sellers for night use, with its great flavor and an enjoyable uplifting feeling. Users may feel calm, happy, and motivated. Delta 8 is best used for relaxing without the negative side effects.