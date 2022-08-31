Our Knockout Blend Fire OG live resin disposable is one of the first live resin blend 2 gram disposables on the market. This innovative live resin Knockout Blend combines premium THC-P, THC-H and HHC-P distillate, paired with live resin to give a superior and powerful experience.



Fire OG is an Indica strain that helps you gets you blazed after work or on weekend evenings. Users may feel euphoric, happy, and relaxed.



Binoid Knockout Blend 2 gram disposables are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium Live Resin THC-P, THC-H and HHC-P Distillate

Live Terpenes

Hemp-derived

Blend Designed For Evening and After Work