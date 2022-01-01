About this product
Our HHC tincture comes with 1000mg of premium 92% HHC distillate paired with MCT oil for an easy and enjoyable body and mind experience. This HHC tincture is the first real HHC tincture available.
HHC effects are described to be similar to Delta 9 due to the fact Delta 9 metabolizes into HHC in the body. Users may feel happy and motivated.
Our HHC tincture is very potent, and is meant to be used for under the tongue dosing. Be careful with dosing. Binoid is taking the world by storm with this 1000mg HHC Tincture.
920mg of HHC:
92% Premium HHC Distillate
100% Natural & Hemp-derived
Take 1/4 to 1/2 drop at a time to see effects within 1 hour
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H and more!