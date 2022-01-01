Our HHC tincture comes with 1000mg of premium 92% HHC distillate paired with MCT oil for an easy and enjoyable body and mind experience. This HHC tincture is the first real HHC tincture available.



HHC effects are described to be similar to Delta 9 due to the fact Delta 9 metabolizes into HHC in the body. Users may feel happy and motivated.



Our HHC tincture is very potent, and is meant to be used for under the tongue dosing. Be careful with dosing. Binoid is taking the world by storm with this 1000mg HHC Tincture.



920mg of HHC:

92% Premium HHC Distillate

100% Natural & Hemp-derived

Take 1/4 to 1/2 drop at a time to see effects within 1 hour