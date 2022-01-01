The first HHC Capsules 750mg available. Just like our popular Delta 8 capsules, these are vegan and deliver a potent dose of 25mg of HHC per capsule. These premium capsules are best for quick and easy HHC dosing.



HHC softgel capsules may give a great and relaxing mental experience with a calming body sensation.



Binoid is one of the top HHC brands, and these capsules pack a punch. Get the relaxing feeling you want with these amazing HHC capsules.



25mg HHC Per Capsule: 30 Capsules



750mg HHC total



100% Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Made In The USA