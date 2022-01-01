About this product
Our HHC-O vape cartridge pink oasis is now available, the first HHC-O cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC-O vape uses premium 94% HHC-O distillate, paired with amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.
Pink Oasis is a Hybrid strain, and is perfect for winding down and entering your own oasis with an amazing terpene strain flavor. Users may feel reflective, happy, and rested.
HHC-O acetate is brand new hemp-derived compound, with potency said to be 1.5x stronger than HHC, and is the most similar effects to Delta-9. This HHCo vape is getting extremely popular.
94% Premium HHC-O Distillate
6% Terpenes
100% Natural & Hemp-derived
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H and more!