Our HHC-O vape cartridge white widow is now available, the first HHC-O cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC-O vape uses premium 94% HHC-O distillate, paired with amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



White Widow is a Sativa strain, and is perfect for getting your creative juices and thoughts flowing with an amazing terpene strain flavor. Users may feel thoughtful, energetic, and upbeat.



HHC-O acetate is brand new hemp-derived compound, with potency said to be 1.5x stronger than HHC, and is the most similar effects to Delta-9. This HHCo vape is getting extremely popular.



94% Premium HHC-O Distillate

6% Terpenes

100% Natural & Hemp-derived