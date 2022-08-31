About this product
Our HHC-P vape cartridge Ghost Rider is now available, one of the first HHC-P cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC-P vape uses premium HHCP distillate, paired with Delta 8 and amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.
Ghost Rider is an Indica strain that puts you on an epic ride to relaxation and enjoyment. Users may feel uplifted, calm, and chill.
HHC-P is brand new, and is found to be as immensely powerful like THC-P, and much stronger than regular THC! HHC-P is known for its long lasting buzz. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.
Premium HHC-P Distillate
Delta 8 Distillate Mix
Terpenes
Hemp-derived
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H THC-B, HHC-P and more!