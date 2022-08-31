Our HHC-P vape cartridge Malibu Gold is now available, one of the first HHC-P cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC-P vape uses premium HHCP distillate, paired with Delta 8 and amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Malibu Gold is a Hybrid strain that gives you the fresh feeling of a joyride in Malibu. Users may feel peaceful, energetic, and smiley.



HHC-P is brand new, and is found to be as immensely powerful like THC-P, and much stronger than regular THC! HHC-P is known for its long lasting buzz. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium HHC-P Distillate

Delta 8 Distillate Mix

Terpenes

Hemp-derived