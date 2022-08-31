About this product
Our HHC-P vape cartridge Malibu Gold is now available, one of the first HHC-P cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC-P vape uses premium HHCP distillate, paired with Delta 8 and amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.
Malibu Gold is a Hybrid strain that gives you the fresh feeling of a joyride in Malibu. Users may feel peaceful, energetic, and smiley.
HHC-P is brand new, and is found to be as immensely powerful like THC-P, and much stronger than regular THC! HHC-P is known for its long lasting buzz. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.
Premium HHC-P Distillate
Delta 8 Distillate Mix
Terpenes
Hemp-derived
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H THC-B, HHC-P and more!