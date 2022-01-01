Our HHC vape cartridge super silver haze is now available, one of the first HHC cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC vape uses premium 94% HHC distillate, paired with amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Super Silver Haze is a sativa strain, and is perfect for winding down your day, while giving an awesome flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel calm, peaceful, and relaxed.



HHC is brand new hemp-derived compound, with effects similar to Delta-9 and are getting extremely popular with these awesome terpene flavors. Users may feel a powerful buzz and experience.



94% Premium HHC Distillate

6% Terpenes

100% Natural & Hemp-derived

Super Silver Haze - Sativa