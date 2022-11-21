Our Knockout Blend gummies are very strong and are made for evening use. We infused 30mg of our Knockout Blend formula that combines premium THC-P, THC-H and HHC-P distillate with THC-B, Delta 8, HHC and more to give a superior and powerful full body experience.



Binoid Knockout Blend gummies come in a delicious watermelon flavor, are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience. Be very careful with dosing.



Premium Live Resin THC-P, THC-H and HHC-P Distillate

Powerful Entourage Effect

Hemp-derived

Be careful with dosing

THC-P | THC-H | HHC-P | THC-B | Delta 8 | HHC | CBD | CBN | CBG