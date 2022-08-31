About this product
Our Live Resin wax dabs gold line is the first live resin wax dabs on the market. This innovative live resin dab uses premium distillate, paired with live resin cannabis terpene strains to give a superior experience than regular wax dabs.
Live Resin wax is brand new, and we paired it with live terpene flavors and all of our most popular compounds. If you like the highest quality dabs you can find, these are for you.
Binoid Live Resin wax dabs are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.
Premium Live Resin Distillate
Live Terpenes
Hemp-derived
Use On Low Temp for best results
Animal Cookies | Mandarin Dreams | Gelato Sorbet | Tropical Runtz
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H THC-B, HHC-P and more!