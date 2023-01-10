Introducing the first real PHC Disposable that uses premium 99% PHC distillate, paired with amazing terpenes and a powerful 2 gram device.



Flavors include Ice Cream and Rainbow Belts. This sleek design is easy to use and provides a smooth draw.



These PHC disposables are taking the world by storm. Be very careful with dosing.



2 Grams

Be careful with dosing

The First PHC Disposable

Designed to be fun and easy to use