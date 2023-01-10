About this product
Our Power 9 Blend gummies are the strongest gummies we've ever made. We infused 40mg of our Power 9 Blend formula that combines premium Delta 9, THC-JD and HHC-P distillate with THC-B, Delta 8, HHC and more to give a superior and powerful full body experience.
Binoid Power 9 Blend gummies come in amazing Strawberry Kiwi flavor, are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience. Be very careful with dosing.
Premium Live Resin THC-P, THC-H and HHC-P Distillate
Powerful Entourage Effect
Hemp-derived
Be careful with dosing
THC-P | THC-H | HHC-P | THC-B | Delta 8 | HHC | CBD | CBN | CBG
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H THC-B, HHC-P, THC-X, Delta 9o and more!