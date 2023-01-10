Our Power 9 Blend live resin disposable is the first 2 pack combo on the market. This innovative Power 9 Blend combines premium Delta 9, THC-JD, THC-B distillate, paired with live resin dessert strains to give a delicious yet superior and powerful experience. Power Up.



Live Resin vapes are brand new, and we paired it with live terpene flavors and all of our most popular compounds. If you like the highest quality and strongest vapes you can find, this power 9 blend is for you.



The Binoid Power 9 Blend 2 Pack Combo is taking the world by storm, and is getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium Live Resin Delta 9 THC, THC-JD and THC-B Distillate

Live Terpenes

Hemp-derived

Kush Mints & Gas Berry | Candy Apple & Caramel Cream