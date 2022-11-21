Our Power 9 Blend live resin disposable is the first 3 pack combo on the market. This innovative Power 9 Blend combines premium Delta 9 THC, THC-JD and THC-B distillate, paired with live resin Hell-Fire, Zombie Kush, and Thunderstorm strains to give a superior and powerful experience. Find your Power 9.



Live Resin vapes are brand new, and we paired it with live terpene flavors and all of our most popular compounds. If you like the highest quality and strongest vapes you can find, this power 9 mode blend is for you.



The Binoid Power 9 Blend 3 Pack Combo is taking the world by storm, and is getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium Live Resin Delta 9 THC, THC-JD and THC-B Distillate

Live Terpenes

Hemp-derived

Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 by dry weight

Hell Fire | Zombie Kush | Thunderstorm