Super 7 Gummies – 7000MG

by Binoid
THC —CBD —
About this product

Binoid Super 7 Blend Gummies are one of our strongest gummies yet, utilizing a brand new gummy formulation, texture, and ability to fit a higher percentage of cannabinoids in each gummy. We infused 7000mg of our Super 7 Blend formula that combines premium THCA, THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9P, Delta 8, HHC, and THCV to give a well-rounded and powerful experience.

This Super 7 Gummy is the real deal, and is one of the strongest gummies on the market.

Binoid Super 7 Blend gummies come in a delicious Grape Cotton Candy flavor, and are taking the world by storm. These Binoid Super 7 Gummies are getting extremely popular. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience. Be very careful with dosing.

Premium Live Resin THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9p, Delta 8, THCA, HHC, and THCV
Powerful Entourage Effect
Hemp-derived
Be careful with dosing
THC-H | THC-B | Delta 9P | Delta 8 | THCA | HHC | THCV
About this brand

Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as THCA vapes, Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H THC-B, HHC-P, THC-X, Delta 9o and more!
