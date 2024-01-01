Binoid Super 7 Blend Gummies are one of our strongest gummies yet, utilizing a brand new gummy formulation, texture, and ability to fit a higher percentage of cannabinoids in each gummy. We infused 7000mg of our Super 7 Blend formula that combines premium THCA, THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9P, Delta 8, HHC, and THCV to give a well-rounded and powerful experience.



This Super 7 Gummy is the real deal, and is one of the strongest gummies on the market.



Binoid Super 7 Blend gummies come in a delicious Grape Cotton Candy flavor, and are taking the world by storm. These Binoid Super 7 Gummies are getting extremely popular. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience. Be very careful with dosing.



Premium Live Resin THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9p, Delta 8, THCA, HHC, and THCV

Powerful Entourage Effect

Hemp-derived

Be careful with dosing

THC-H | THC-B | Delta 9P | Delta 8 | THCA | HHC | THCV

