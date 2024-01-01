Binoid Super 7 Blend Vapes are one of our strongest vapes yet, utilizing a brand new distillate formulation, terpenes and ability to fit a higher percentage of cannabinoids in each vape. We infused 7000mg of our Super 7 Blend formula that combines premium THCA, THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9P, Delta 8, HHC, and THCV to give a well-rounded and powerful experience.



Using our “Ultra Full Spec” signature, this Super 7 vape is the real deal, and is one of the strongest vapes on the market.



Binoid Super 7 Blend vape comes in a mystery flavor, and are taking the world by storm. These Binoid Super 7 vapes are getting extremely popular. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium Live Resin THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9P, Delta 8, THCA, HHC, and THCV Distillate

Powerful Entourage Effect

Hemp-derived

Live Terpenes

THC-H | THC-B | Delta 9P | Delta 8 | THCA | HHC | THCV

read more