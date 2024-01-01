Super 7 UFS Disposable Vape – 7 Gram

by Binoid
About this product

Binoid Super 7 Blend Vapes are one of our strongest vapes yet, utilizing a brand new distillate formulation, terpenes and ability to fit a higher percentage of cannabinoids in each vape. We infused 7000mg of our Super 7 Blend formula that combines premium THCA, THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9P, Delta 8, HHC, and THCV to give a well-rounded and powerful experience.

Using our “Ultra Full Spec” signature, this Super 7 vape is the real deal, and is one of the strongest vapes on the market.

Binoid Super 7 Blend vape comes in a mystery flavor, and are taking the world by storm. These Binoid Super 7 vapes are getting extremely popular. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.

Premium Live Resin THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9P, Delta 8, THCA, HHC, and THCV Distillate
Powerful Entourage Effect
Hemp-derived
Live Terpenes
THC-H | THC-B | Delta 9P | Delta 8 | THCA | HHC | THCV
About this brand

Logo for the brand Binoid
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as THCA vapes, Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H THC-B, HHC-P, THC-X, Delta 9o and more!
