Our THC-B tincture comes with 1000mg of premium THC-B distillate paired with MCT oil for an easy and enjoyable body and mind experience. This THCB tincture is the first real THC-B tincture available.



THC-B is brand new, and is found to be immensely powerful and very similar to THC-P. THCB is much stronger than regular THC! Users may feel happy and motivated.



Our THC-B tincture is very potent, and is meant to be used for under the tongue dosing. Be careful with dosing. Binoid is taking the world by storm with this 1000mg THCB Tincture.



920mg of THC-B and Delta 8

92% Premium Distillate

100% Natural & Hemp-derived

Take 1/4 to 1/2 drop at a time to see effects within 1 hour