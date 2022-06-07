About this product
Our THC-H vape cartridge birthday cake is now available, the first THC-H cartridge on the market. This innovative THC-H vape uses premium THC-H distillate, paired with Delta 8 and amazing terpene strains to give a powerful mental relaxation and body buzz.
Birthday Cake is a delicious Hybrid strain that is perfect for ending your day on a good note, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe your body and mind. Users may feel calm, happy, and overall enjoyment.
THC-H is brand new, and is found to be immensely powerful, and much stronger than regular THC! Our THC-H vape cartridges are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.
Premium THC-H Distillate
Delta 8 Distillate Mix
Terpenes
Hemp-derived
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H and more!