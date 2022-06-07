About this product
Our THC-H vape cartridge death star is now available, the first THC-H cartridge on the market. This innovative THC-H vape uses premium THC-H distillate, paired with Delta 8 and amazing terpene strains to give a powerful mental relaxation and body buzz.
Death Star is an Indica strain that helps release your worries and space out in relaxation. Users may feel calm, relaxed, and overall euphoria.
THC-H is brand new, and is found to be immensely powerful, and much stronger than regular THC! Our THC-H vape cartridges are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.
Premium THC-H Distillate
Delta 8 Distillate Mix
Terpenes
Hemp-derived
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H and more!