Our THC-H vape cartridge diamond og is now available, the first THC-H cartridge on the market. This innovative THC-H vape uses premium THC-H distillate, paired with Delta 8 and amazing terpene strains to give a powerful mental relaxation and body buzz.



Diamond OG is an Indica strain that helps ease your mind and sharpen your senses. Users may feel calm, relaxed, and overall euphoria.



THC-H is brand new, and is found to be immensely powerful, and much stronger than regular THC! Our THC-H vape cartridges are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium THC-H Distillate

Delta 8 Distillate Mix

Terpenes

Hemp-derived