Our THC-O Gummies Blueberry Pie are vegan, and deliver a potent dose of 25mg of THC-O per gummy. These premium gummies are infused with THC-O, instead of the regular low-end THC-O gummies that are sprayed-on and unhealthy.



Blueberry Pie gummies give a delicate and inviting taste of blueberry pie dessert, as well as the experience of high quality THC-O. THC-O gummies may give an uplifting and motivating feeling with a calming body sensation.



Binoid is one of the top THC-O brand, and these gummies pack a punch. Get the relaxing feeling you want with these amazing THC-O acetate gummies.



25mg THC-O Acetate Per Gummy: 20 Gummies



500mg THC-O total



100% Vegan & Gluten-Free



SERVING SIZE: Take 1/2 or less of a gummy to start, they are strong!